PHOENIX — A road rage incident turned violent at a red light in Phoenix, and the confrontation was caught on camera.

The video shows a man getting out of his car to confront the person behind him, then throwing punches through the driver's side window.

The person who took the video doesn't want to be identified but says neither driver in this situation is innocent.

He said he was driving near Camelback Road and 20th Street and noticed both drivers had cut each other off at least once before the confrontation.

When the cars were stopped at the red light on 16th Street and Camelback Road, the man in the car in front got out and approached the driver's door of the other car.

The man who witnessed the encounter said the exchange almost looked friendly at first, but then the man outside grabbed the door.

In the video, you can see that somebody definitely punches another person.

"Call the cops," says the man recording the video.

"Go! I don't know if these people have weapons," the passenger says.

Phoenix police say there is no police report for this incident, and nobody is charged with a crime. That's why we are blurring the aggressor's face.

Police say you don't have to have a conversation with someone who walks up to your car. They say it's a good idea to call them if you feel threatened at all, and do your best to remember the license plate.

But whatever you do, don't drive directly home. The person may follow you there.

