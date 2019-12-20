PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is investigating two unrelated homicides that happened in Phoenix early Friday morning.

According to police, a man was found shot in the driveway of an apartment complex around 1:40 a.m. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police said there is no suspect information in this incident.

The second homicide happened near 25th Street and McDowell Road around 3:20 a.m. Police said a man was found shot to death in a parking lot of an apartment complex.

Police said detectives believe the victim is in his early 20s. The male suspect is described as having a light complexion with brown hair and a short beard. He was last seen wearing a blue and white hat and a blue and white hooded sweatshirt.

