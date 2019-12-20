The Arizona Department of Public Safety said there was an officer-involved shooting in Tempe early Friday morning.

According to DPS, the shooting happened near the intersection of Scottsdale Road and Playa Del Norte Drive just north of Tempe Town Lake.

A body covered in a tarp was visible at the scene early Friday morning.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not known at this time. DPS did not say if any officers were injured.

The Tempe Police Department said the investigation has closed Scottsdale Road from Rio Salado Pkwy to Loop 202 in both directions. The estimated time to reopen the roadway is around 7 a.m. Friday.

This is a developing story stay with 12 News for updates.