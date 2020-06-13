Police searching for suspect in Phoenix homicide

The victim, 29-year-old Dimitri Lehman, died after being shot during an argument, police said.

PHOENIX — Police are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a man after an argument in Phoenix on Tuesday, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The victim, 29-year-old Dimitri Lehman, was shot after an altercation and did not survive his injuries, polcie said. The alternation happened near the intersection of West McDowell Road and North 48th Avenue.

Investigators are seeking any information regarding the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at (480) 948-6377 or leave an anonymous tip on the silent witness website at silentwitness.org.