Officer hospitalized after being run over by car; driver arrested after Loop 101 pursuit

GLENDALE, Ariz. — An officer was rushed to the hospital Friday night after they were run over by a car, and the driver was only arrested after a pursuit through Loop 101.

The Peoria Police Department says the officer was investigating a suspicious car when the driver fled and ended up running over the officer while trying to escape.

Officers from multiple agencies chased the suspect through the highway until they crashed in Glendale and was arrested around 8 p.m.

The officer suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.