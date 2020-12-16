2 injured after argument escalates into shooting in Westgate parking lot

Police say two groups of people were involved in the altercation that sparked off around 4:30 p.m.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Two people were shot Tuesday afternoon after police say an argument violently escalated near the Westgate Entertainment District.

Police say two groups of people were involved in the altercation that sparked off around 4:30 p.m. Members of each group exchanged gunfire, and two men were shot.

The two men are expected to survive.

Sky 12 captured video of a white Chevy sedan with bullet holes being investigated by police.

Police say the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public or wanted suspects.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Westgate was the scene of a different shooting earlier this year when three people were shot by 20-year-old Armando Hernandez Jr. in May, according to police.