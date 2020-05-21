3 shot after gunfire erupts at Westgate in Glendale, suspect identified by family

The suspect’s mother identified her son Armando Hernandez from Peoria, 20, as the shooter, but police have not verified this.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Three people were rushed to the hospital Wednesday evening after gunshots rang out at Glendale's Westgate Entertainment District.

Glendale police say they received reports of a shooting around 7:25 p.m. Officers arrived just minutes later where they found several victims and located the suspect who surrendered.

Officers are not looking for additional suspects.

The suspect’s mother identified her son Armando Hernandez from Peoria, 20, as the shooter, but police have not verified this.

The woman says Hernandez attended Raymond Kellis High School and a former classmate also identified him as the shooter.

Video gathered by 12 News appears to show the suspect armed with a long rifle pacing around before being confronted by police and surrendering.

One victim is in critical condition, and police say the other two people are expected to recover.

Arizona state senator Martin Quezada was in the area near the shooting and tweeted: "I just witnessed an armed terrorist with an AR-15 shoot up Westgate."

But police could not verify the weapon that was used.

Quezada told 12 News he heard the gunshots and witnessed the shooter calmly walking as he fired.

"I saw him through my window after the shots were fired," he said. "He was walking calmly while reloading his weapon.”

Business owners in the area said they took cover after hearing the gunfire.

Westgate has been closed off while police gather evidence.

There is also a power outage in the area, and police have asked residents to shelter-in-place during the investigation, but they say there is no active threat.

The Glendale Police Department has also asked people to stay away from the area.

Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers came to the scene several hours after the shooting.

"I want everyone to know that this is not normal," Weiers said. "We're dealing with somebody who obviously had issues."

Gov. Doug Ducey says he is monitoring the situation and issued the following statement:

“First and foremost, our hearts and prayers are with the individuals and families impacted tonight, as well as the first responders and police officers who are on the scene. As we learn additional details, the state is here to continue to offer its full support to the victims and to the community."

Ducey says the state will assist Glendale Police during the investigation.

Police are aware of social media posts about the suspect and are asking for tips. People can reach investigators through Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (480-837-8446)

Around 11 p.m. officers raided the home Hernandez's home for evidence.

A professor at Webster University noted videos reporting false information about the shooting circulating through social media.