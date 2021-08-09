Police looking for suspect who shot man in central Phoenix

Authorities are searching for a suspect who shot a man near 19th and Glendale avenues Wednesday afternoon.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a shooting near 19th and Glendale avenues that left a man critically wounded.

Officers were dispatched on Wednesday to the 7100 block of 19th Avenue at about 4:45 p.m. to calls of a man who had been shot.

As he was transported to the hospital, the victim told officers he had been shot by an unknown assailant who then fled the scene.

Phoenix police have restricted access around the crime scene and investigators are continuing to gather evidence.

This is a developing story and 12 News will provide updates as they become available.

