Police: Phoenix Jack in the Box shooting leaves man dead, woman injured

Police have not yet released deatils as to what led up to the shooting.

PHOENIX — A man is dead and a woman has serious injuries after they were both shot at a Jack in the Box early Friday morning, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Officers arrived at the scene near the intersection of Bell Road and 19th Avenue after reports of shots fired, the department said. They found both the man and woman with gunshot wounds and transported them to the hospital.

The man did not survive his injuries and the woman is still in the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Detectives are still investigating the scene and have yet to release the following information:

What led up to the shooting

The identities of the victims

Whether the suspect is outstanding

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12News for the latest information.

