Police investigating alleged homicide at Phoenix motel

The victim was "struck by gunfire" during an argument in the motel room, police said.

PHOENIX — An investigation has been launched into the death of a woman in a motel, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Fire personnel responded to the motel at 11 p.m. Saturday night and pronounced the woman dead at the scene near West Beryl Avenue and North 25th Avenue, police said. Officers learned that several people were inside the motel room when two men began arguing.

The argument turned physical and a firearm was used, police said. The victim was one of the people in the room and was allegedly "struck by gunfire" during the fight.

Officers are investigating the scene and speaking to the motel room's occupants, police said.

