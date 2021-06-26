Police investigating possible domestic murder-suicide in Phoenix

Officers are working to notify family and friends of the victim and the suspect.

PHOENIX — A woman is dead after being shot by her husband before he killed himself, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Officers were called to the scene at a residence near North New River Road & West Circle Mountain Road after someone called saying a person was possibly injured, the department said.

Police arrived at the scene and found the man and woman both with gunshot injuries, officers said. Personnel from the Phoenix Fire Department arrived later and pronounced both dead at the scene.

Detectives learned that the man and woman were married and had marital problems, the department said. Evidence from the scene points to the husband shooting his wife before shooting himself.

