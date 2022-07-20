Phoenix police seize meth, fentanyl, stolen AR-15 in domestic violence call

Officers responded to a call for a man threatening his mother and girlfriend with a gun. They found far more at the scene.

PHOENIX — Phoenix Police officers have seized dozens of pounds of meth and thousands of fentanyl pills alongside a stolen semi-automatic rifle following a domestic violence call.

The department announced the seizure on Facebook and said that officers responded to a call for a man threatening his mother and girlfriend with a gun.

The man fled from officers but was later arrested with the weapon he used to threaten the women.

Police also allegedly found a stolen AR-15 with a 100-round drum, 68 pounds of meth, and 8,000 fentanyl pills in the man's apartment.

The case was tagged as part of PPD's operation Gun Crime Crackdown in the Facebook post.

Police have not released information on the suspect.

