Phoenix police are starting Operation Gun Crime Crackdown: Here's what you need to know

The program is aimed at getting rid of illegally owned firearms.

The Phoenix Police Department is starting its pilot program to curb gun violence in Phoenix. They call it "Operation Gun Crime Crackdown," and it kicks off the day after the 4th of July.

According to the city website, the program is "designed to focus on gun-related crimes and allow for immediate follow-up in the hopes of identifying and arresting suspects."

In a post on the department's Twitter, Phoenix PD said "This is not about taking guns away from law-abiding citizens."

“Guns are getting into the wrong hands leaving children without parents, families devastated and communities living in fear. We must do something to protect our children, our community’s officers, from gun violence,” said Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams in a statement on the city website.

The operation will partner with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Attorney for the District of Arizona.

“Every crime gun in the city is now being further examined by both agencies for ways to exploit crime gun intelligence and hold criminals accountable,” Special Agent in Charge Brendan Iber with the ATF Phoenix Field Division said.

Officials have repeatedly emphasized how the public is needed to help curb gun violence. Police are asking anyone who hears gunfire in their area to call 911.

The department is also setting up a tip line for the public to report information about people who illegally own guns.

To reach the tip line call 602 644-5805 or email here azactic.gov.

