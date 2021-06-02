x
Crime

Phoenix police searching for hit-and-run driver after crash leaves woman dead

PHOENIX — A woman was killed Wednesday night after she was struck by a car while crossing a Phoenix roadway, and now police are searching for the driver.

The crash happened at 16th Street and Broadway, just south of the Salt River, around 8:26 p.m.

The victim, only described as a woman by police, was hit by the car traveling on Broadway, according to investigators.

Police only described the suspect vehicle as a dark-colored car. Investigators are at the scene trying to gather more evidence.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish) to remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.

