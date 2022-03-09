Phoenix police searching for suspects in armed convenience store robbery

Police are searching for two men caught on video robbing a convenience store at gunpoint. One of the men shot at an employee, missing her by only a few feet.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are searching for two men who were caught on camera robbing a convenience store at gunpoint, and nearly shooting one of the women who worked there.

According to a Silent Witness release, the two men robbed the Circle-K near North 32nd and East Roosevelt Streets around 8:15 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26.

Video of the robbery shows one of the men pointing a gun at one of the two women working in the store at the time, while the other man went behind the counter to take money from the store's safe.

The first man shot once, barely missing one of the employees. Just over 40 dollars in cash was taken, police officials said.

The first suspect was described as a black man roughly 45 years old standing 5-feet 7-inches, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a yellow hat, maroon shirt, and black jeans, and was armed with a black handgun.

The second suspect was described as a roughly 45-year-old man standing 5-feet 9-inches and 230 pounds. He was wearing a black hairpiece, a green shirt, black pants, and black shoes. The man also had a distinctive scar on his right wrist and forearm.

Both men left on foot after the robbery. Investigators are asking the public for any information regarding this incident.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

