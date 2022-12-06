Phoenix man to serve 10 years in child exploitation case

Last week, Henry Salome Ramos, 38, was sentenced to federal prison for 120 months after he plead guilty to Distribution and Possession of Child Pornography.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — A Phoenix man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty in a child exploitation case.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, last week Henry Salome Ramos, 38, was sentenced to serve 120 months following his guilty plea to the charges of distribution and possession of child pornography. When he's released, Ramos will also be placed on a lifetime supervised release.

The news release said the investigation into Ramos began in March 2020. U.S. Border Agents encountered a man identified as Robert Allen Yost, who was smuggling undocumented non-citizens. When agents searched Yost’s phone, they found he had exchanged child exploitation content with Ramos. Investigators also discovered Yost reportedly offered Ramos methamphetamine in exchange for sexual access to a child.

The release said, “the intended sexual activity with the child did not take place due to intervening circumstances.”

Yost has since been sentenced to serve 188 months in federal prison for his part in the child exploitation case.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.