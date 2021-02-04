Phoenix man arrested after he says he shot his 16-year-old brother by accident

According to Phoenix police, the 29-year-old man said he accidentally shot his 16-year-old brother when he was handling a firearm.

PHOENIX — A Phoenix man was booked into jail after he allegedly shot his 16-year-old brother early Thursday morning.

Police say Willie Jones, 29, told police he accidentally discharged the gun while handling it, striking his brother. Police say the brother has serious injuries but they're not life-threatening.

Officers responded to the scene near McDowell Road and 67th Avenue just after 3 a.m. and the brother was rushed to the hospital by Phoenix Fire personnel.

Police located the suspect and detained him before arresting him on charges of aggravated assault and misconduct involving weapons.