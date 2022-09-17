Phoenix police searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run

An investigation is underway after a vehicle struck a pedestrian and drove off before the police arrived. Details are scarce at this time.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are searching for the vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash late Friday evening. Right now, details about the crime are scarce.

Police officers responded to reports that a man had been hit by a vehicle near the 4100 block of East McDowell Road around 11:40 p.m. Friday night, authorities said.

When police arrived they found the man, later identified as Edward Garza, on the scene. Garza died from his injuries before he could be taken to a hospital.

Authorities said that the vehicle involved fled the scene before police arrived, and remains outstanding.

At this time, police have not provided a description of the vehicle involved. Investigations are underway, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

