Shooting on Phoenix roadway kills driver

Police responded to a crash near I-10 and 67th Avenue to find one driver involved had been shot. The man later died at the hospital.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting on a west Phoenix roadway that left one man dead following a crash.

Officers responded to a crash between two vehicles just after midnight on Saturday near I-10 and 67th Avenue. Once there, officers found that one of the drivers had been shot, police said.

The man was taken to a local hospital but later died of his injuries there.

Detectives are investigating the shooting as a homicide, but have not released further details about the incident.

At this time police have not offered the identity of the victim or information on a potential suspect.

The cause of the crash has also not been confirmed.

This is a developing story, tune in to 12News for more updates.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

