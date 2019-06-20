PHOENIX — A Phoenix-area man was arrested earlier this month for allegedly molesting two teenage girls and impregnating at least one of them, authorities said.

Samuel Duncan was arrested at a Mesa apartment complex June 13 and booked on two counts of sexual conduct with a minor, violating his probation, possessing a weapon while on probation and resisting arrest.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office detectives received a report April 3 that the 38-year-old Duncan had molested a female child.

Duncan allegedly had sexual conduct with a 16-year-old girl. She had already given birth to a baby that was born last April and DNA testing linked Duncan to the child, according to MCSO.

The state Department of Child Safety found that the girl was pregnant again during its investigation. DNA testing will be done once the baby is born to determine whether Duncan is the father.

During the investigation, authorities discovered a second potential victim of Duncan's, a 14-year-old girl.

According to the statement, the younger girl told detectives that Duncan raped her in Mesa in early 2019. The state Department of Child Safety said the girl was also pregnant and the baby will also undergo DNA testing.

Detectives found that Duncan had also failed to register as a sex offender back in May, violating his probation. He was originally convicted in 1997 for sexual conduct with a minor when he was 16 and the victim was 13.

“Every predator we get off the streets not only puts an end to their abuse but also prevents having future victims," Sheriff Paul Penzone said in a statement. “We must continue to ensure the safety of our future generations.”

Duncan was ordered to post a $100,000 cash bond for the sexual conduct charges and a $1,500 bond for the weapon possession and resisting arrest charges.

He is set to appear in court Monday.