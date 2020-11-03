BUCKEYE, Ariz. — Deputies responded to a shooting in the area of Jackrabbit Trail and Lower Buckeye Road in Buckeye Tuesday night, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

A shooting had occurred between two individuals in the area, deputies said. One of the individuals was taken into custody without incident and the other was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office homicide detectives are en route to investigate the incident, according to deputies.

The sheriff's office has stated there are no other outstanding suspects.

This story will be developed as more information is relayed.

