PHOENIX — One person is dead after an apparent homicide in Phoenix on Tuesday.

The shooting took place near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road.

The man was found shot in a car when officers arrived on scene around 6:45 a.m.

He was pronounced dead on the scene. He was not immediately identified.

There was no suspect information.

Police are searching for a suspect. They are investigating it as a homicide.

No further information was immediately released.

Sky 12 showed police investigating a car outside of a business.

The investigation is ongoing.

