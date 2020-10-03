PHOENIX — One person is dead after an apparent homicide in Phoenix on Tuesday.
The shooting took place near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road.
The man was found shot in a car when officers arrived on scene around 6:45 a.m.
He was pronounced dead on the scene. He was not immediately identified.
There was no suspect information.
Police are searching for a suspect. They are investigating it as a homicide.
No further information was immediately released.
Sky 12 showed police investigating a car outside of a business.
The investigation is ongoing.
