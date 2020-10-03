PHOENIX — One person is dead after an apparent homicide in Phoenix on Tuesday. 

The shooting took place near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road. 

The man was found shot in a car when officers arrived on scene around 6:45 a.m. 

He was pronounced dead on the scene. He was not immediately identified. 

There was no suspect information. 

Police are searching for a suspect. They are investigating it as a homicide. 

No further information was immediately released. 

Sky 12 showed police investigating a car outside of a business. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

West Phoenix shooting
