One dead after vehicle collision in Mesa, impairment suspected

Impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash on Main Street approaching Gilbert Road, the Mesa Police Department said.

MESA, Ariz. — A person is dead after a vehicle crash in Mesa on Saturday evening, the Mesa Police Department said.

An individual who has yet to be identified by police was reportedly driving west on Main Street towards Gilbert Road going faster than 90 miles per hour when they crashed into the back of a second vehicle, police said.

The second vehicle was reportedly pushed into a cement barrier at the end of a light rail, officers said. The driver of the second vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The first vehicle continued with locked front tires before stopping more than 100 feet past the intersection, police said. Citizens reportedly removed the driver from the vehicle after it stopped and detained him.

Police suspect the driver was impaired at the time of the crash, the department said. Officers have yet to identify either of those involved in the crash.

