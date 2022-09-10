Police: murder-suicide in North Phoenix

Phoenix police are investigating an alleged murder-suicide that took place Friday evening.

PHOENIX — Detectives with the Phoenix Police Department are investigating an alleged murder-suicide that left a local couple dead Friday evening. Police confirmed the deaths of 42-year-old Traci Thurman and 49-year-old Ian White Saturday morning.

Officers received calls for a shooting at an apartment near 23rd and West Dunlap Avenues just after 10 p.m. Friday night.

Police learned from witnesses on the scene that multiple gunshots had been heard from inside the apartment. The two were in a relationship and had been arguing when White shot Thurman multiple times, officials said.

White was then seen stepping out onto the balcony waving a gun in the air and shouting that he was responsible for the shooting. White then went back into the apartment and shot himself, witnesses said.

Detectives are still investigating the crime, but did describe the case as a murder-suicide.

Police encourage any member of our community to please contact the National Crisis Line at 1-800-662-HELP or 988 (call or text) if they are experiencing any crisis.

