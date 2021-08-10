Monk with ties to Phoenix accused of sexually abusing child

Authorities in Alaska say Evan P. Nicolai, who previously lived at a monastery near Phoenix, has turned himself in for alleged sexual misconduct.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Alaska Department of Law says a monk associated with the Russian Orthodox Church turned himself into police in Kodiak to report that he had sexually abused a child.

Evan P. Nicolai, 59, has been charged with second-degree sexual abuse of a minor.

The department, in a statement, says he arrived to make the report accompanied by a priest and a parent of the child.

An online court records system shows the man is charged with sexual abuse of a minor. A message was left for the public defender agency, which the records system shows is defending the monk.