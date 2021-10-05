Phoenix school volleyball coach arrested for allegedly assaulting minors

Glendon Templeton, 62, was arrested on Friday on two counts of aggravated assault on a minor.

PHOENIX — A local volleyball coach was arrested after he was accused of inappropriately touching minors at a Phoenix school, authorities said.

Glendon Gray Templeton, 62, was arrested on Friday on two counts of aggravated assault on a minor, officials from the Phoenix Police Department said.

Police said two 13-year-old students, who were also volleyball players, accused Templeton of routinely grabbing their butts while instructing them on posture during volleyball drills. Templeton allegedly also grabbed one of the students by her neck, pushing her down to fix her posture, authorities said.

The girls also told officials that Templeton would make inappropriate comments about them dating boys.

Police said Templeton has a history of inappropriately touching women he's been responsible for or worked around.

Between 2020 and 2021, police said multiple teachers alleged Templeton grabbed them by their waist and and arms without their permission, police said.

In 2019 as a bishop clergyman, Templeton was also accused of forcing at least five women in his congregation to engage in some type of sexual activity, authorities said.

Police said Templeton was accused of molestation by his 10-year-old niece in 1989.

Police said Templeton denied physically touching any of the students on butt and said he did not intend to make any inappropriate comments.

Up to Speed