Arizona man sentenced 18 years for beating woman to death

Roderrell B. Charley, 33, was sentenced last week in federal court after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

APACHE COUNTY, Ariz. — A Chinle man was sentenced last week to 18 years in prison after admitting to brutally beating a woman to death in 2019.

Roderrell Boyd Charley, 33, had previously pleaded guilty to committing second-degree murder before U.S. District Judge Douglas L. Rayes issued the defendant's sentence.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office of Arizona, Charley got into a fight with the victim on Oct. 7, 2019 that turned violent. The following morning, Charley told his family the victim was no longer breathing and then fled the residence.

The victim was found lying unconscious on the floor and was taken to the hospital. She died from blunt force trauma and serious internal injuries.

Charley, a member of the Navajo Nation, admitted to using his fists and feet to repeatedly beat the woman's face, federal prosecutors said.

