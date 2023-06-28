Suspect dead, officer shot after exchange in gunfire during Maricopa car break-in, police say

The officer who was shot is expected to survive, the City of Maricopa said.

Example video title will go here for this video

MARICOPA, Ariz. — A person is dead and a police officer has been shot after an exchange of gunfire in Maricopa early Wednesday morning, a city representative said.

Officers were called to the scene near the intersection of Honeycutt and Hartman roads after someone called 911 saying there were watching three people trying to break into cars, the city said. Police approached the suspects, who fled from the scene on foot. Two of the individuals fled into a field and another ran into a nearby neighborhood.

One of the individuals reportedly shot at two of the responding officers, who shot back. The individual was shot and killed by one of the officers, while one of the officers was also struck by gunfire. That officer was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Officers also took one of the individuals suspected of breaking into cars in custody. That person is reportedly a minor.

The FBI will take over the investigation as the shooting happened on federal land.

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12News for the latest updates.

Latest Arizona news

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.