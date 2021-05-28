Man in critical condition after being struck by car; Phoenix police searching for suspect

The victim was walking with his 5-year-old son in the road when a car careened towards them.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police released a photo of the car that investigators said crashed into a man on Friday morning and sped off.

The hit-and-run crash happened around 7:30 a.m. at 24th and Wood streets, which is about three miles south of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

The victim was walking with his 5-year-old son in the road when a car careened towards them. Police said the man pushed his son out of the way before he was struck.

He was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The suspect car is described as a gray, early 2000s model Honda Civic.

The photo from the police shows the car with frontend damage.

If you have any information about the suspect or car, you’re asked to call police or Silent Witness at 480-Witness.

