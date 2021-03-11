MCSO searching for driver who allegedly hit, killed bicyclist

Authorities say the suspect was seen driving a blue Ford Fusion near Northern Avenue and Reems Road.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is searching for the motorist who struck and killed a bicyclist Sunday night near Glendale.

The victim was hit at about 6:50 p.m. near Northern Avenue and Reems Road. Authorities said the suspect appeared to be driving a 2017 or 2018 blue Ford Fusion, which may have sustained damage to its front grill and headlights from the crash.

MCSO did not disclose the victim's identity.

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office at 602-876-1011. Please reference report #IR21-036232.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.