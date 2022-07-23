Man dies in shooting outside west Phoenix sports bar

Video from a 12News crew shows crime scene tape outside Purple Turtle near Indian School and 51st Avenue.

PHOENIX — A man was killed in an overnight shooting at a west Phoenix sports bar on Saturday.

Officers were called out to the area near Indian School Road and 51st Avenue just before 2 a.m. for reports of gunshots, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police found the victim and also detained another man in the area.

Video from a 12News crew shows crime scene tape and several patrol cars outside Purple Turtle.

The victim was only identified as a man in his early 20s. He was rushed to a hospital where he died.

No one else has hurt.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

