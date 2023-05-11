Man suspected of assaulting a Phoenix police officer facing multiple felonies

The man is facing eight felonies, including aggravated assault and endangerment, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said.

PHOENIX — A man is facing eight felony charges as the main suspect in an investigation into the assault of a Phoenix police officer, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said.

The man, identified as Rudy Gomez, was arrested on April 30.

The officer, identified as George Manciu, was originally flagged down near Central Avenue and Thomas Road by a woman who said she had been assaulted by Gomez, the father of her children. Gomez then reportedly approached the officer and assaulted them.

The charges include three counts of aggravated assault, four counts of endangerment, and one count of assault.

“Next week marks the start of National Police Week," Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said. "It is the ideal time to acknowledge those who put their lives in danger to protect us, and to thank them for their courageous service."

