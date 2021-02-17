Man accused of hitting Navajo police officer with blunt object shot, killed

The incident is under investigation by the Navajo Department of Criminal Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

PHOENIX — A man is dead after being shot by a Navajo Police Department officer on Tuesday night.

The unidentified officer was responding to a possible homicide in the Indian Wells, Arizona, community around 10 p.m. when the shooting occurred.

Police said the officer made contact with the suspect while securing the scene and was allegedly struck on the head with a blunt object.

A physical altercation occurred between the officer and the suspect and the officer shot the suspect.

The suspect, who was also not identified, was taken to Flagstaff Medical Center where he died.

The officer involved was also transported to a medical facility for medical attention. The officer's condition was not immediately known.

The incident is under investigation by the Navajo Department of Criminal Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The officer involved will be placed on standard administrative leave.

This is a developing situation. Stay tuned to 12 News for the latest.