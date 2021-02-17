Multiple people in custody for allegedly shooting at, hitting Arizona trooper's vehicle

The Arizona Department of Transportation said the north- and southbound ramps from I-17 to westbound I-10 were closed due to the shooting.

PHOENIX — Three people have been taken into custody after multiple shots were fired toward troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety, but no one was injured.

The shooting occurred just after midnight on Wednesday as troopers were responding to the area of southbound Interstate 17 to westbound Interstate 10 for a pedestrian in the roadway.

The department said the pedestrian was combative towards the responding trooper, but was eventually taken into custody.

The department said shortly after taking the pedestrian into custody, multiple shots were fired from an industrial area toward troopers.

One of those shots hit a trooper’s vehicle, the department said.

Three people who were believed to be involved in the shooting were taken into custody near 25th Avenue and Holly.

No one involved was immediately identified. The investigation is ongoing.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said the north- and southbound ramps from I-17 to westbound I-10 were closed due to the shooting.

Drivers were told to expect delays and seek an alternate route.

There is no estimated time to reopen the transition ramps.

This is a developing situation. Stay tuned to 12 News for the latest.