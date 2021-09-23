x
The jail where Jeffrey Epstein killed himself is crumbling

The U.S. Justice Department said it would close the jail where accused sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was found dead two years ago.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2019 file photo, an employee checks a visitor outside the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York. Once hailed as a prototype for a new kind of federal jail and the most secure in the country, the Metropolitan Correctional Center has become a blighted wreck, with infrastructure so crumbling it’s impossible to safely house inmates there. And so the Justice Department said last month it would close the jail by the end of October to undertake much-needed repairs. But it may never reopen. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

NEW YORK — Once hailed as a prototype for a new kind of federal jail and the most secure in the country, New York's Metropolitan Correctional Center has become a blighted wreck. 

The jail has deteriorated so badly it’s impossible to safely house inmates there. 

And so the Justice Department said last month it would close the jail in the coming months to undertake much-needed repairs. But in fact it may never reopen. 

The Associated Press was granted rare access inside — the first time a reporter has toured the facility since Jeffrey Epstein killed himself there two years ago.

