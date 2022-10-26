25-year-old gets life sentence for role in multiple Valley homicides

Julian Perry pleaded guilty to being involved in the murders of multiple young men between 2017 and 2018 in the Valley.

PHOENIX — One of the suspects accused of robbing and killing multiple people in the Valley has been sentenced to life in prison.

Julian Perry, 25, was sentenced last week in Maricopa County Superior Court after he pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and three counts of armed robbery, court records show.

Perry was recently sentenced to four life sentences with no possibility of an early release until 75 years are served, according to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

“These violent crimes changed the lives of numerous families forever. Ensuring that this dangerous individual is removed from society will make our community a safer place,” County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said in a statement.

Perry and two other suspects, Paul Grant and David Reyes, were arrested in 2018 on suspicion of luring victims on the premise of meeting up in Phoenix or the West Valley to conduct a drug deal before killing them.

Two of the victims were identified as Frederick Eriven and Marcel Cowans. Police said the two men were found inside a car parked next to Desert Star Park near 83rd Avenue and Thomas Road.

"He was everything. He's my only son. That's it. Only had one son," Cowans' mother told 12News in 2018.

Court records show Reyes pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2019 and Grant's case appears to still be pending.

Up to Speed