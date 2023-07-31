Lori Vallow sentenced to life in prison

Lori Vallow Daybell was found guilty of murdering her two children and conspiring to kill her husband's former wife.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAINT ANTHONY, Idaho — >>Editor's note: The above video is from a previously aired broadcast.

Lori Vallow Daybell was handed three life sentences without the possibility of parole to be served consecutively, with all other charges to be served concurrently.

Vallow is also facing two felony cases in Arizona. In 2021, Vallow was indicted on a charge of conspiring to kill her fourth husband, Charles Vallow. She was recently indicted on charges that she conspired to kill her niece's ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux.

In May, Vallow was found guilty of murdering her two children, Tylee Ryan and Joshua "JJ" Vallow, and conspiring to kill Tammy Daybell, her fifth husband's previous wife. In addition to the murder charges, the jury found Vallow guilty of grand theft since prosecutors accused the mother of also collecting benefits that were being allocated to her children.

Tammy's sister and aunt, as well as JJ's grandmother, spoke at the hearing.

Samantha Gwilliam, Tammy Daybell’s sister, just finished her victim impact statement. “I choose to never think of you again,” she closes, directed at Lori. Tammy’s aunt is giving her statement next. @12News #LoriVallow — Erica Stapleton (@EricaReportsAll) July 31, 2023

“Lori is undeniably a monster,” Kay Woodcock said as part of her statement. She tells the judge that she feels Lori hasn’t shown any remorse. She says Lori doesn’t deserve to breathe oxygen as a free member of society ever again. @12News #LoriVallow — Erica Stapleton (@EricaReportsAll) July 31, 2023

Vallow's defense asked for a fixed sentence of 20 years in prison with an indeterminate life sentence, which would have left the possibility of release open to Vallow.

The remains of 7-year-old JJ and 16-year-old Tylee were found buried on a property in Idaho.

Vallow never reported the kids missing but continued to collect the survivor benefit checks each child was receiving because of the earlier deaths of their fathers, prosecutors said.

The strange saga began in July 2019, when Vallow's then-husband, Charles Vallow, was shot and killed by her brother, Alex Cox, at his home in Chandler.

Lori Vallow was later charged in Arizona in connection with Charles Vallow's death; she has not yet had the opportunity to enter a plea in that case.

She then moved to eastern Idaho with her brother and kids to be closer to Chad Daybell, her alleged co-conspirator in the case.

LORI VALLOW DAYBELL CASE