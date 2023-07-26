Judge allows Tammy Daybell's aunt to provide victim impact statement ahead of Lori Vallow's sentencing

After the case wraps up in Idaho, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office plans to extradite Vallow Daybell to Arizona where she faces more conspiracy charges.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

IDAHO, USA — An Idaho judge clarified who can provide a victim impact statement at Lori Vallow Daybell's sentencing next week.

She faced the judge over Zoom Wednesday morning in a motion hearing to work out some final details before her sentencing next Wednesday.

Vallow Daybell was convicted of six felonies in Idaho in May, including the murder of her two kids, Tylee and JJ, and conspiracy to kill her husband Chad Daybell’s first wife, Tammy. The case has been ongoing for nearly four years.

After the case wraps up in Idaho, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office plans to extradite Vallow Daybell to Arizona, where she’s facing two more conspiracy charges. One is in the death of her former husband, Charles Vallow. The other is in an attempted shooting at Lori’s niece’s ex-husband.

Investigators believe dark, religious beliefs were behind all the deaths and alleged crimes.

As for the sentencing in Idaho, the judge determined Wednesday morning that Tammy Daybell's aunt could provide a victim impact statement to the court as she was deemed a representative for Tammy's late mother.

The sentencing proceeding is expected to take a good portion of Monday.

Chad Daybell is facing a separate murder trial in Idaho next year.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Up to Speed