PHOENIX — Phoenix Christian High School was briefly locked down Wednesday morning after a burglar broke into the school.

The Phoenix Police SWAT team rushed to the scene, and video shows over a dozen officers lowering the suspect from the roof of a building located at 17th Avenue and Indian School Road.

The lockdown was lifted at 9:26 a.m.

Why the suspect broke into the school is under investigation.

