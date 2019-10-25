Police say a student was arrested after "joking" he had a gun and was going to shoot another student at Maryvale High School Friday afternoon.

Police say a teacher witnessed a 15-year-old boy saying he was going to shoot another student.

The school was placed on lockdown as Phoenix police officers responded.

The student was arrested and no gun was found. He told police he was "joking," police say.

Police are recommending a charge of disrupting the operation of an educational institution.

Maryvale High School is at 59th Avenue north of Osborn Road.

Google Maps

RELATED: DPS trooper involved in shooting on I-40 near Flagstaff

RELATED: Are your kids safe from sex offenders when they go trick or treating?