Kingman man arrested for alleged child sex crimes

Mark Anthony Wilson, 37, was arrested after authorities were tipped off by a concerned person.

KINGMAN COUNTY, Kan. — A Mohave County man was arrested on Tuesday for alleged child sex crimes.

Kingman resident Mark Anthony Wilson, 37, was arrested by deputies after authorities were tipped off by a concerned person.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office didn’t share details of the alleged crimes but said Wilson will be charged with felony child molestation and sexual misconduct with a minor.

Wilson surrendered to deputies peacefully and is being held at the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

Authorities say the investigation is still ongoing.

