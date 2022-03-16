Man arrested for 2 cold-case sex assaults in Phoenix

Officials said the detectives used DNA to link Zackarias Mudasir to the assaults and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

PHOENIX — A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection to two cold-case sexual assaults dating back to 2016, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Zackarias Mudasir was arrested last week for his alleged involvement in a 2016 sexual assault of a 19-year-old and a 2017 sexual assault of a 13-year-old, police said.

Officials said the department's Adult Sex Crimes Cold Case unit detectives used DNA to link Mudasir to the assaults and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Phoenix police said the Adult Sex Crimes Cold Case unit is a new detail that started in December. Officials said the unit has already made 11 cold case arrests in the four months they’ve been working.

Mudasir was also arrested in August of 2019 after police said he got past a fence into a restricted area at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport and activated a plane's emergency slide.

Court records show Mudasir was sentenced to 2.5 years of supervised probation.

Mudasir is facing charges of kidnapping, sexual assault and sexual conduct with a minor.

