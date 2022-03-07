Thousands of dollars of illegal fireworks seized in Mesa

Police say units seized more than 1,600 packages worth nearly $8,000 at a home in Mesa.

MESA, Ariz. — Police departments across Arizona are not fooling around when it comes to fireworks, especially illegal ones that were being sold in the East Valley.

Mesa police seized sizeable amounts of fireworks they don't want to end up in the wrong hands. They have a strong message for the community that if you're caught selling or lighting them off.

"If it shoots in the air, it's illegal. We actually have teams of officers who are looking for illegal fireworks," Sgt. Chuck Trapani said.

Trapani says those units seized more than 1,600 packages worth nearly $8,000 at a home in Mesa.

That’s where officers say 40-year-old George Baber was arrested for selling them online. The other bust happened at a Liquor/Smoke Shop near Country Club and Brown that turned up nearly 150 fireworks, totaling roughly $4,000 in value.

"One of our detectives located an online site that was selling illegal fireworks, and we were able to serve two search warrants and we were able to seize those fireworks," Trapani added.

Baber is facing multiple charges including misconduct involving weapons and misdemeanor fireworks violations. Trapani says the second seizure stemmed from an anonymous tip and that if you see something, say something.

"If you know someone using or selling illegal fireworks please call the Mesa Police Department. We have a non-emergency number at 480-644-2211. If we actually catch the person in the act of discharging the fireworks, they will be arrested or at least given a citation."

Selling or using illegal fireworks is a misdemeanor but more importantly, police say, they're just dangerous.

"They are explosives so if you don't properly handle or discharge them, you could be seriously injured and there's also the fire hazards."

Are your fireworks legal?

For more information on what is legal and not legal regarding fireworks in Mesa, please go to the city's website for further information.

If you have any information referencing illegal firework sales or illegal firework use, please call the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211.

