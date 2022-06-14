Looking for something to do this 4th of July? Here are some fun events happening around the Valley

PHOENIX — From spectacular fireworks shows to fun-around-the-sun events, the Valley has you covered for all your Fourth of July festivities.
Here's a breakdown of all the events happening in the Phoenix metro area in honor of Independence Day.
Events with Fireworks
Tempe's Independence Day Celebration: Red, White and Floom!
Head to Tempe Beach Park on July 3 for an evening of live music, food, fun and fireworks. Kids activities will be available as well as food for purchase.
- Where: Tempe Beach Park - 80 W. Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe, AZ 85281
- When: Sunday, July 3 from 6 to 10 p.m.
- What: Live 80s music and a fireworks show choreographed to music can be watched on the lake
- Admission: Free
- For more information visit tempe4th.com.
Red, White and COOL Scottsdale 4th of July
This annual event is coming back for its ninth year. You can enjoy indoor fun such as bull riding and live music or only attend the fireworks show. There is food to be devoured and family time to be savored. The fireworks show will begin approximately at 9 p.m.
- Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale - 16601 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
- When: Monday, July 4 from 5 to 9 p.m., parking lots will open up at around 4 p.m.
- What: Bull riding, live music, kids entertainment, barbecue, cake walks and more
- Admission: $40 for indoor barbecue for adults, $20 for indoor barbecue for kids, $20 per car for fireworks only.
- For more information regarding the event and tickets visit scottsdale4th.com
First at the Fountain
This annual event is happening a little bit earlier this year due to a fireworks shortage. Head to Fountain Hills on July 1 to celebrate Independence Day with live music and a fireworks show. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets.
- Where: Fountain Park - 12925 N. Saguaro Blvd., Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
- When: Friday, July 1 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. with fireworks starting at 9 p.m.
- What: Rock Lobster band performance, fireworks show, food trucks and outdoor activities
- Admission: Free
- For more information, please visit experiencefountainhills.org/events/2022/firstatthefountain or reach the organizers via email at layres@fountainhillsaz.gov
Red, White & Choo & Choo
All aboard for McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park's Independence Day celebration. Head to the park to enjoy a night of fun, food, live music and unlimited train and carousel rides. There is also a pitmaster competition for those interested in cooking some barbecue.
- Where: McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park - 7301 E. Indian Bend Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85250
- When: Sunday, July 3 from 4 to 9 p.m.
- What: Barbecue truck, unlimited train and carousel rides, bounce house, pie eating contest, live music, fireworks show and more
- Admission: $15 for anyone 13 years or older and $5 for ages 3 through 12. Children 2 years old or younger are free. Tickets must be purchased online via ActiveNet.
- For more information about the event and how to purchase tickets visit therailroadpark.com/events
Arizona Celebration of Freedom
Downtown Mesa is gearing up for a night of entertainment and events to help you celebrate Independence Day. This celebration includes everything from live music and a stunt show, to a Naturalization ceremony welcoming 75 new American Citizens.
- Where: Mesa Convention Center/Downtown Mesa - 263 N. Center St., Mesa, AZ 85201
- When: Monday, July 4 from 6 to 10 p.m.
- What: Car show, stunt show, food and drink to enjoy, live performances and so much more
- Admission: Free
- For more information about the event visit arizonacelebrationoffreedom.com.
More events to enjoy
Royal Palm Neighborhood Annual Fourth of July Celebration
Are you more of a morning person and want to celebrate Independence Day when temperatures are cooler? The Royal Palm Fourth of July Celebration is the perfect way to kick-off your Fourth of July morning with family and friends. You can check out lots of different vendors and stick around for the bike parade.
- Where: Royal Palm Park - 8405 N. 15th Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85021
- When: Monday, July 4 from 7 to 9 a.m. The bike parade starts at 8:15 a.m.
- What: Local vendors, pie eating contest, bike parade, fire department water spray and more
- Admission: Free
- For more information visit royalpalmneighborhoodphx.com/events/royal-palm-fourth-of-july-celebration
Fusion Festival
The Fourth of July Fusion Festival will be jam-packed with food and fun for everyone to enjoy.
- Where: 3001 W. Indian School Road, Phoenix, AZ 85017
- When: Monday, July 4 from 4 to 8 p.m.
- What: Food trucks, music and different vendors
- Admission: $10. Kids 8 years old and under attend for free
- For more information and how to purchase tickets visit eventbrite.com/e/fusion-festival-tickets.
EVIT at City of Mesa's Freedom Tie Dye
This event is the perfect way to cool off in the pool while having fun with the family. Grab a white shirt and head down to the aquatic center for loads of fun.
- Where: Fremont Aquatics Complex - 1101 N. Power Road, Mesa, AZ 85205
- When: Saturday, July 2 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
- What: Tie-dye and swimming. Guests are asked to bring their own white shirts. Supplies for tie-dye will be provided.
- Admission: $4 per person with pre-registration required.
- For more information on how to register for the event visit mesaparks.com, call 480-644-7529 or scan the QR code on the event's poster which can be found here.
Four on the 4th run to the top
Kick off your Independence Day with an early morning run. This inaugural event is both fun and challenging. If you love running and the outdoors, then this event is made for you.
- Where: 20304 W. White Tank Mountain Road, Waddell, AZ 85355
- When: Monday, July 4 from 6 to 7:30 a.m.
- What: Four mile run at White Tank Regional Park, finisher medal and shirts are provided along with awards given to the top four male and female runners
- Admission: $45 with prices increasing after July 1
- For more information about the race and how to sign up please visit runsignup.com/az4onthe4th
