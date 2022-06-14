Looking for something to do this 4th of July? Here are some fun events happening around the Valley

Celebrate Independence Day at some of the most fun and diverse events happening around the Valley. Enjoy fireworks, food, live music and fun for all of the family.

PHOENIX — From spectacular fireworks shows to fun-around-the-sun events, the Valley has you covered for all your Fourth of July festivities.

Here's a breakdown of all the events happening in the Phoenix metro area in honor of Independence Day.

Events with Fireworks

Tempe's Independence Day Celebration: Red, White and Floom!

Head to Tempe Beach Park on July 3 for an evening of live music, food, fun and fireworks. Kids activities will be available as well as food for purchase.

Where: Tempe Beach Park - 80 W. Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe, AZ 85281

Tempe Beach Park - 80 W. Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe, AZ 85281 When: Sunday, July 3 from 6 to 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 3 from 6 to 10 p.m. What: Live 80s music and a fireworks show choreographed to music can be watched on the lake

Live 80s music and a fireworks show choreographed to music can be watched on the lake Admission: Free

Free For more information visit tempe4th.com.

Red, White and COOL Scottsdale 4th of July

This annual event is coming back for its ninth year. You can enjoy indoor fun such as bull riding and live music or only attend the fireworks show. There is food to be devoured and family time to be savored. The fireworks show will begin approximately at 9 p.m.

Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale - 16601 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

WestWorld of Scottsdale - 16601 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 When: Monday, July 4 from 5 to 9 p.m., parking lots will open up at around 4 p.m.

Monday, July 4 from 5 to 9 p.m., parking lots will open up at around 4 p.m. What: Bull riding, live music, kids entertainment, barbecue, cake walks and more

Bull riding, live music, kids entertainment, barbecue, cake walks and more Admission: $40 for indoor barbecue for adults, $20 for indoor barbecue for kids, $20 per car for fireworks only.

$40 for indoor barbecue for adults, $20 for indoor barbecue for kids, $20 per car for fireworks only. For more information regarding the event and tickets visit scottsdale4th.com

First at the Fountain

This annual event is happening a little bit earlier this year due to a fireworks shortage. Head to Fountain Hills on July 1 to celebrate Independence Day with live music and a fireworks show. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets.

Where: Fountain Park - 12925 N. Saguaro Blvd., Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Fountain Park - 12925 N. Saguaro Blvd., Fountain Hills, AZ 85268 When: Friday, July 1 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. with fireworks starting at 9 p.m.

Friday, July 1 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. with fireworks starting at 9 p.m. What: Rock Lobster band performance, fireworks show, food trucks and outdoor activities

Rock Lobster band performance, fireworks show, food trucks and outdoor activities Admission : Free

: Free For more information, please visit experiencefountainhills.org/events/2022/firstatthefountain or reach the organizers via email at layres@fountainhillsaz.gov

Red, White & Choo & Choo

All aboard for McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park's Independence Day celebration. Head to the park to enjoy a night of fun, food, live music and unlimited train and carousel rides. There is also a pitmaster competition for those interested in cooking some barbecue.

Where: McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park - 7301 E. Indian Bend Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park - 7301 E. Indian Bend Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85250 When: Sunday, July 3 from 4 to 9 p.m.

Sunday, July 3 from 4 to 9 p.m. What: Barbecue truck, unlimited train and carousel rides, bounce house, pie eating contest, live music, fireworks show and more

Barbecue truck, unlimited train and carousel rides, bounce house, pie eating contest, live music, fireworks show and more Admission: $15 for anyone 13 years or older and $5 for ages 3 through 12. Children 2 years old or younger are free. Tickets must be purchased online via ActiveNet.

$15 for anyone 13 years or older and $5 for ages 3 through 12. Children 2 years old or younger are free. Tickets must be purchased online via ActiveNet. For more information about the event and how to purchase tickets visit therailroadpark.com/events

Arizona Celebration of Freedom

Downtown Mesa is gearing up for a night of entertainment and events to help you celebrate Independence Day. This celebration includes everything from live music and a stunt show, to a Naturalization ceremony welcoming 75 new American Citizens.

Where: Mesa Convention Center/Downtown Mesa - 263 N. Center St., Mesa, AZ 85201

Mesa Convention Center/Downtown Mesa - 263 N. Center St., Mesa, AZ 85201 When: Monday, July 4 from 6 to 10 p.m.

Monday, July 4 from 6 to 10 p.m. What: Car show, stunt show, food and drink to enjoy, live performances and so much more

Car show, stunt show, food and drink to enjoy, live performances and so much more Admission: Free

Free For more information about the event visit arizonacelebrationoffreedom.com.

More events to enjoy

Royal Palm Neighborhood Annual Fourth of July Celebration

Are you more of a morning person and want to celebrate Independence Day when temperatures are cooler? The Royal Palm Fourth of July Celebration is the perfect way to kick-off your Fourth of July morning with family and friends. You can check out lots of different vendors and stick around for the bike parade.

Where: Royal Palm Park - 8405 N. 15th Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85021

Royal Palm Park - 8405 N. 15th Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85021 When: Monday, July 4 from 7 to 9 a.m. The bike parade starts at 8:15 a.m.

Monday, July 4 from 7 to 9 a.m. The bike parade starts at 8:15 a.m. What: Local vendors, pie eating contest, bike parade, fire department water spray and more

Local vendors, pie eating contest, bike parade, fire department water spray and more Admission: Free

Free For more information visit royalpalmneighborhoodphx.com/events/royal-palm-fourth-of-july-celebration

Fusion Festival

The Fourth of July Fusion Festival will be jam-packed with food and fun for everyone to enjoy.

Where: 3001 W. Indian School Road, Phoenix, AZ 85017

3001 W. Indian School Road, Phoenix, AZ 85017 When: Monday, July 4 from 4 to 8 p.m.

Monday, July 4 from 4 to 8 p.m. What: Food trucks, music and different vendors

Food trucks, music and different vendors Admission: $10. Kids 8 years old and under attend for free

$10. Kids 8 years old and under attend for free For more information and how to purchase tickets visit eventbrite.com/e/fusion-festival-tickets.

EVIT at City of Mesa's Freedom Tie Dye

This event is the perfect way to cool off in the pool while having fun with the family. Grab a white shirt and head down to the aquatic center for loads of fun.

Where: Fremont Aquatics Complex - 1101 N. Power Road, Mesa, AZ 85205

Fremont Aquatics Complex - 1101 N. Power Road, Mesa, AZ 85205 When: Saturday, July 2 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 2 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. What: Tie-dye and swimming. Guests are asked to bring their own white shirts. Supplies for tie-dye will be provided.

Tie-dye and swimming. Guests are asked to bring their own white shirts. Supplies for tie-dye will be provided. Admission: $4 per person with pre-registration required.

$4 per person with pre-registration required. For more information on how to register for the event visit mesaparks.com, call 480-644-7529 or scan the QR code on the event's poster which can be found here.

Four on the 4th run to the top

Kick off your Independence Day with an early morning run. This inaugural event is both fun and challenging. If you love running and the outdoors, then this event is made for you.

Where: 20304 W. White Tank Mountain Road, Waddell, AZ 85355

20304 W. White Tank Mountain Road, Waddell, AZ 85355 When: Monday, July 4 from 6 to 7:30 a.m.

Monday, July 4 from 6 to 7:30 a.m. What: Four mile run at White Tank Regional Park, finisher medal and shirts are provided along with awards given to the top four male and female runners

Four mile run at White Tank Regional Park, finisher medal and shirts are provided along with awards given to the top four male and female runners Admission: $45 with prices increasing after July 1

$45 with prices increasing after July 1 For more information about the race and how to sign up please visit runsignup.com/az4onthe4th

