Suspected identity thief caught in Surprise after lengthy investigation

Tefere Rezene, 27, is accused of stealing the identities of coworkers from his former place of employment.

SURPRISE, Ariz. — A Valley man was arrested Tuesday by Surprise police after a months-long investigation involving allegations of identity theft.

Tefere Rezene, 27, is facing multiple charges of fraud and identity theft after he allegedly stole the identities of former coworkers.

Surprise police said the case is still under investigation but claimed Rezene is already facing multiple felony charges.

"Our team of investigative professionals will utilize every tool at their disposal to bring justice to those who have found themselves a victim of crime. Today’s arrest is a testament to that commitment,” Surprise Police Chief Benny Pina said in a statement.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.