Police looking for man accused of assaulting 16-year-old girl in Goodyear home

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Police in Goodyear looking for assistance in locating a man accused of entering a home and attacking a 16-year-old girl with a kitchen knife.

On August 14 around 2:25 a.m. an unknown suspect allegedly entered the home near Interstate 10 and Sarival Avenue in Goodyear, according to police.

The 16-year-old told police the male suspect tackled her to the ground and assaulted her with the knife, causing minor injuries.

She told police the man was between 16 and 25 years old, with a heavy scent of cologne or Axe body spray. The suspect was described as wearing black gloves with a white pattern on the knuckles and fingers.

The girl also told police he had a distinct "crane" nose, a raspy voice and a sore on his bottom lip.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Crain with the Goodyear Police Department at (623) 882-7423.

Goodyear Police Seek Information on the Subject in this sketch... On 8/14/2022, at approximately 2:25 am, an unknown... Posted by Goodyear Police Department on Thursday, August 25, 2022

