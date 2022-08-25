4 dead, including Pima County Constable, in central Tucson shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. — Four people died, including a Pima County Constable, in a shooting in central Tucson Thursday, police say.
The shooting happened at Lind Commons, an apartment complex in the 3400 block of E. Lind Rd, near Fort Lowell Road.
Police identified one of the victims as Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay and a Lind Commons employee.
They said one suspect also died. The fourth victim has not been identified.
