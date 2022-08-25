4 dead, including Pima County Constable, in central Tucson shooting

The shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 3400 block of E. Lind Rd, near Fort Lowell Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TUCSON, Ariz. — Four people died, including a Pima County Constable, in a shooting in central Tucson Thursday, police say.

The shooting happened at Lind Commons, an apartment complex in the 3400 block of E. Lind Rd, near Fort Lowell Road.

Police identified one of the victims as Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay and a Lind Commons employee.

They said one suspect also died. The fourth victim has not been identified.

Statement from Board of Supervisors Chair Sharon Bronson on the line-of-duty death of Constable Deborah Martinez: pic.twitter.com/KpBJoAPojb — Official Pima County (@pimaarizona) August 26, 2022

Up to Speed