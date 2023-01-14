Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Goodyear

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Goodyear police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead Saturday morning. Information is limited at this time.
The crash happened near Bullard Avenue and Indian School Road, and Bullard Avenue is closed past Cambridge Avenue, police said.
Authorities have not released any further details on the crash at this time.
This is a developing story and information is subject to change. Check back with 12News as we continue to update this article with more details.
Deaths on Arizona roads
Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:
2011: 825 deaths
2012: 821 deaths
2013: 844 deaths
2014: 774 deaths
2015: 895 deaths
2016: 952 deaths
2017: 1,000 deaths
2018: 1,010 deaths
2019: 982 deaths
2020: 1,057 deaths
ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.
"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.
ADOT's suggestions include:
Don’t speed or drive aggressively
Never drive while under the influence of substances
Avoid distractions while driving
Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same
When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over
Stay extra aware in work zones
Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous
"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.
