Woman killed in crash on Indian School Road

PHOENIX — A woman was killed in a crash between two vehicles in Phoenix on Saturday, police said. Details on the crash are still limited.
According to early reports, the crash happened near 47th Avenue and Indian School Road around 3 a.m. When Phoenix police arrived, they found one of the two drivers trapped in her vehicle.
First responders arrived and pronounced the woman dead on the scene.
It's currently unknown how many other people were involved in the crash. Investigations are still ongoing, and police said they'll provide updates later in the day.
This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more information.
Deaths on Arizona roads
Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:
- 2011: 825 deaths
- 2012: 821 deaths
- 2013: 844 deaths
- 2014: 774 deaths
- 2015: 895 deaths
- 2016: 952 deaths
- 2017: 1,000 deaths
- 2018: 1,010 deaths
- 2019: 982 deaths
- 2020: 1,057 deaths
ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.
"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.
ADOT's suggestions include:
- Don’t speed or drive aggressively
- Never drive while under the influence of substances
- Avoid distractions while driving
- Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same
- When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over
- Stay extra aware in work zones
- Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous
"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.
Up to Speed
