PD: 'Suspect down' in shooting involving police in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department says a "suspect is down" after a shooting involving police officers near 37th Avenue and McDowell Road Wednesday afternoon.

We are responding to an Officer Involved Shooting in the area of 37th Ave. and McDowell. Suspect is down however scene remains active. pic.twitter.com/KSofUcfu2A — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) November 2, 2022

Authorities say there are no outstanding suspects at this time.

Commuters are asked to avoid the area while police work to clear the scene.

This is an active investigation. Stay with 12News for updates.

